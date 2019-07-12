Strict bail conditions including curfews for two Killarney women charged with violent assault

Two women have been remanded on bail on strict conditions which include curfews following a violent assault in Killarney.

39-year-old Kathleen Harty of 61 Pinewood Estate, Killarney and 35-year-old Vera Dooley of 149 Ballyspillane, Killarney were before Listowel District Court this morning changed in connections with the incident outside Mr Price in Killarney on Monday.

35-year-old Vera Dooley of 149 Ballyspillane, Killarney faces two charges – a Section 3 assault and a Section 15 violent disorder.

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell represents Ms. Harty.

They were remanded on bail to next Tuesday’s sitting of Killarney District Court on strict conditions.

These include that they abide by a curfew from 8pm to 8am; they don’t make contact with alleged victims; they stay off social media in relation to ongoing issues; they sign on daily; they reside at their home addresses; and they surrender their passports.