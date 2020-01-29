Strengthening Kerry communities and economies a key priority for council

Strengthening communities and economies in urban and rural areas of Kerry is a key priority for the council.

That’s according to Chief Officer Kerry County Council’s Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), Niamh O’Sullivan.

The council received over 400 applications to the 2020 Community Support Fund ahead of last Thursday’s deadline.

Ms O’Sullivan says the fund is often over-subcribed.

She says such grants shouldn’t be underestimated, adding they enable local groups to continue their voluntary work throughout the county: