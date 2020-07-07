Streets in Killarney and Dingle to temporarily close to allow for social distancing

Two streets in Dingle and Killarney are to be closed temporarily as part of Kerry County Council’s Safer Streets Programme.

It’s to allow for social distancing and is being done under road traffic legislation following public consultation.

Strand Street in Dingle and Plunkett Street in Killarney will close to traffic from tomorrow until September 2nd.

Strand Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11am to 6pm daily and diversions will be in place.

Plunkett Street will be closed from the junction of College Street to Main Street on a 24-hour basis along with the slip road in front of the International Hotel.