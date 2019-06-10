Street bowling causing disruptions to traffic in Tralee

Gardai have been receiving a number of complaints regarding illegal street bowling.

Members of the public have been complaining about large groups of people bowling on the roads in and around Tralee, without permission from Kerry County Council.

The games have been obstructing the flow of traffic and local Garda Dan Dillon is eager to highlight the seriousness of the offence:

Members of the public are encouraged to call Tralee Garda station on 066-7120300 or text the anonymous line on 50555 if they witness any such disturbances.