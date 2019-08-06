Strategic Plan being prepared for Tralee Town Park

A Strategic Plan for Tralee Town Park is currently being prepared by Kerry County Council.

News of this plan follows a request from Cllr Toireasa Ferris, who raised concerns about the maintenance of the park, and asked that it be restored ‘to its former glory’.

Cllr Ferris was told that after a lengthy recruitment process, a new town gardener was appointed earlier this summer.

Tralee Town Park is one of the largest public parks in the country, with over 35 acres of gardens and paths, and 6,500 roses.

The council has committed to providing further staff to assist with the maintenance of the amenity, if required.

It’s also hoped to incorporate more community elements within the park in the future.

A draft document of the Strategic plan is expected to be ready be the end of the year.