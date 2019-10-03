Storm Lorenzo impacts flights and national park

Storm Lorenzo is expected to bring winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour to Kerry and other western coastal counties later.

Kerry, Galway, Mayo, Clare, and Limerick are forecast to be worst affected, with a status orange warning in effect in those areas from 6 this evening.

A status yellow warning for wind and rain will also take effect nationally from nine o’clock this morning.

Storm Lorenzo has resulted in the cancellation of the afternoon inbound and outbound Dublin flights from Kerry Airport.

The 12.40pm flight from Dublin, and the 2.10pm to Dublin will not be operating today.

Killarney House and Gardens will be closed today due to Storm Lorenzo.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service made the decision to close a number parks and monuments while the orange wind warning is in place today.