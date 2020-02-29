Storm Jorge winds lessen to yellow level warning in Kerry

Storm Jorge has now been downgraded to a Status Orange Wind Warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Several other wind, rain and snow/ice warnings are in place throughout the day, with authorities advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Thousands of homes and businesses are currently without power, with extra ESB crews deployed in Limerick, Clare, Galway and Westmeath.

Here in Kerry, the yellow wind warning currently in effect is due to expire at 10pm.

Speaking at a National Emergency Coordination Group meeting this afternoon, garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty asked people be responsible and to be safe.