Storm Jorge due to hit Kerry this weekend

An orange weather warning has been issued for seven counties, including Kerry, along the west coast for Saturday morning.

Storm Jorge is making its way north to Ireland, bringing strong winds for the entire country.

Met Eireann has issued the orange alert for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

Storm Jorge has been named by the Spanish Met Office and is set to make landfall on Saturday.

Along with the orange warning for those counties, a yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country.

Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge.

Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Met Eireann says it is monitoring the progress of the storm before issuing more warnings.

As things stand the warning is in place from six o clock on Saturday morning along the south west and west coasts until the early hours of Sunday morning.