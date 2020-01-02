Storm Hannah was devastating for white-tailed sea eagle

Storm Hannah resulted in just one white-tailed sea eagle chick being successfully hatched in 2019.

The storm last April meant it was the worst year in the history of the bird’s reintroduction programme.

The scheme to reintroduce the bird to Ireland, after being extinct for a century, began in 2007 in Killarney National Park.

Since then an average of seven chicks have been successfully hatched each year.

Dr Allan Mee of the White-Tailed Sea Eagle Reintroduction Programme says Storm Hannah in April was devastating.