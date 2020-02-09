Storm Ciara sees several road closures and flight cancellations

The remnants of Storm Ciara have seen several road closures and flight cancellations throughout the course of the day.

Due to slippage beside the R569 Kilgarvan Road at Clonkeen, Kerry County Council have decided to close the road fully for safety reasons.

Traffic to and from Kenmare is being diverted via Killarney and the Molls Gap road.

The cul de sac road at the Grove in Mounthawk, Tralee is flooded while the R569 Kilgarvan road is flooded near Loo Bridge as is the Clash Road in Tralee.

The Ryanair Flight from London Stansted due to land in Kerry at 3.40pm and the outbound flight from Kerry to London Stansted have both been cancelled due to the bad weather in the UK.

Inbound and outbound flights from Luton at 5.45pm and 6.15pm respectively have also been cancelled.