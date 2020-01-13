Storm Brendan makes presence felt in Kerry

Storm Brendan brought power outages, fallen trees and hailstones the size of marbles, as it hit Kerry.

Gale force winds and heavy showers are battering the county and caution is still being advised as a yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry.

Agnes O’Sullivan there describing when Storm Brendan made landfall in Kells.

She, along with her husband John and neighbours, had to calve a heifer in the dark as the electricity went; she told Deirdre Walsh they sought divine intervention:

In Waterville, Storm Brendan brought hailstones the size of marbles as Tony Donnelly explains:

This afternoon, Met Eireann downgraded its weather warning for Kerry; a Status Yellow wind warning will be in place until around 8pm.

Kerry County Council crews responded to over 15 fallen trees and motorists are still being warned to drive with care as there may be fallen debris on roads and strong winds and heavy showers are still forecast.

The council’s emergency line remains open on 066 7183588.

Kerry Airport say the Dublin to Kerry flight is due in this evening.

A spokesperson for the airport says the flight might be slightly delayed, but it is expected in.

The R550 at Droum, Cloghane will remain closed overnight as there are electricity cables on the roadway.

Kerry County Council says the road will be cleared at the earliest opportunity tomorrow.