Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly, who’s running for the party in Kerry, says if they get into the government they would stop the pension age increase which is due to come into effect next year.
27 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 27 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.Data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation shows there are...
Regional air ambulance reduced to five-day service to keep flying
An air ambulance covering Kerry has been reduced to a five-day service.The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) led Air Ambulance, which operates from Rathcoole...
Kerry train passengers subject to delays this afternoon
Kerry passengers travelling on a Dublin bound train were subject to delays this afternoon.The 2:25pm Cork service failed, so another one had to be...
The Power of Good – January 17th, 2020
Earlier this week, Barby Kelly was in a car crash. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious but it was still a bit of shock. But that’s...
Stop Pension Age Increase – January 17th, 2020
Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly, who’s running for the party in Kerry, says if they get into the government they would stop the pension...
Call from the Dáil – January 17th, 2020
Michael O’Regan analyses week one of the election campaign.