Stop-and-go system in place near Tralee following crash

A stop-and-go system remains in place on the Tralee-Abbeydorney road.

Gardaí put the stop-and-go system in place following a crash at Drumcunning, around two-and-a-half miles outside Tralee.

The single car crash happened around ten past two; gardaí believe it’s not serious.

However, the stop-and-go has been put in place until the car has been removed.

Gardaí expect this to happen in the next half-hour (around 3.30pm).