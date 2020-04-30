Stockpiling increases consumer food sales for Kerry Group

People stockpiling food led to a positive impact in consumer food growth according to the Kerry Group Q1 Interim Management Statement.

The statement says there was a positive impact in March of approximately 1.5% from consumer stockpiling in some categories when lockdown measures were introduced.

Kerry’s spreadable butter range including Dairygold benefitted from the uplift in consumer demand.

Frozen ranges, Food -to -go, Cheese strings, Fridge Raiders and Oakhouse also experienced a surge.

The statement also notes that Kerry Group has been producing hand sanitiser across a number of facilities, donating food, PPE and sanitiser to front-line staff, and through the MyCommunity Initiative, pledging 26,000 volunteer days and a €1m fund to support local community initiatives.