Stobart Air could face competition for Aer Lingus regional routes including Kerry Dublin

Stobart Air could face competition when it comes to continuing its contract to run Aer Lingus regional routes, including the Kerry Dublin service.

Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG which owns Aer Lingus has said that other carriers have expressed interest in operating the Aer Lingus regional routes now flown by Stobart Air – the current contract between the airlines ends in 2022.

UK aviation and energy business Stobart Group last week said it was taking a majority stake in Stobart Air, but leaving voting control with staff through an employee share trust.