It’s still unknown if an Iron Age fort in West Kerry will reopen to tourists.

Dúnbeg Fort in Ventry is a 2,500-year-old structure situated on a headland on the Slea Head Drive, close to a sheer drop.

The popular tourist attraction was damaged during winter storms, during which a part fell into the sea.





The Office of Public Works says a series of assessments is on-going at present and the results will inform the body’s decision on future work.

It adds it’s not clear at this stage if the site will be able to operate as a tourist attraction.