Steve Burns , Glasnevin, Dublin & formerly of Lomanagh, Sneem.

Reposing at his home from 4pm – 8pm on Sunday (Dec.30th) .  Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning (Dec. 31st) at 11.30am in the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East (Dublin), followed by burial in Dardistown, Cemetery.  Enquiries to Rom Massey & Sons Glasnevin.

