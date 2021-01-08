Stephen (Stevie) Mc Namara

Killarda and formerly Guhard, Lisselton

A private family funeral will take place for Stevie with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.30 am on Monday in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, (streamed on ogormans video memorials on facebook) followed by interment in Lisselton burial grounds.

Predeceased by his parents, Michael & Mary Anne, sisters Margaret and Kitty and niece Fiona. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nora (Pryal, Kilkenny) and Mary (Ballinasloe), his brothers John (Guhard), Patrick (Ballinasloe) and Michael (New Jersey), brother-in-law Tommie, sisters-in-law Ann, Helen & Philomena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people,

ENQUIRIES TO THE GLEASURE FUNERAL HOME, GREENVILLE, LISTOWEL