Stephen O’Donoghue, Tobar Naofa, Dean’s Lane, Tralee and formerly of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A private family funeral will take place for Stephen which will be livestreamed on Friday Jan 1st at 12 noon at www.stjohns.ie followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:-

Stephen – beloved husband of Margaret and brother of Henry and Alice (pre-deceased by his brothers Tommy, Francis, Seámus, sister Anne and nephew James).

Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

