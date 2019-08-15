The Kerry County Board has successfully appealed the black card Stephen O’Brien received against Meath in the Super 8s. The Kenmare man had received three black cards this season which meant he would not be able to line out against Dublin in the All Ireland. However, the County Board’s successful appeal against the black card he got against Meath means he may play in the final on September 1.
Stephen O’Brien black card successfully appealed
The Kerry County Board has successfully appealed the black card Stephen O'Brien received against Meath in the Super 8s. The Kenmare man had received...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESKerry say they have the utmost confidence in All Ireland football final referee David Gough.The Slane official was handed the September...
Various County Hurling Final Fixture Details Confirmed
The remaining fixtures in the various county hurling fixtures have been confirmed. We have commentary of the two semi finals this weekend. First at 4...
New Threshold Service in Kerry – August 15th, 2019
Threshold is opening a Tenancy Protection Service in Tralee tomorrow offering advice and support to those facing difficulties in the private rented sector. Assistant...
Kerry County Board Has Full Confidence in David Gough – August 15th, 2019
The chair of the county board, Tim Murphy, spoke to Jerry about the controversy surrounding the selection of the referee for the All Ireland...
Kerry College of Further Education and Training – August 15th, 2019
University isn’t the only option these days if you want to pursue education, training and career advancement. The three managers of KCFE’s new campus...