Stephen O’Brien black card successfully appealed

By
radiokerrynews
-

The Kerry County Board has successfully appealed the black card Stephen O’Brien received against Meath in the Super 8s. The Kenmare man had received three black cards this season which meant he would not be able to line out against Dublin in the All Ireland. However, the County Board’s successful appeal against the black card he got against Meath means he may play in the final on September 1.

