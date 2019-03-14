Stephen McPhilemy – March 13th, 2019

By
Admin
-

On this week’s In Conversation Joe McGill’s guest is Derry native now living in Dingle, Stephen McPhilemy. Stephen is one of Irelands most experienced tour-guides and recognised travel experts. He is a regular guest on TV, radio and the National press as an expert on Touring and travel Ireland. In 2013 he and Patrick Wade, an Irish-American bought Milltown House on Dingle Harbour.

