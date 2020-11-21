Stephen Day

Moyderwell, Tralee and formerly of Rock St Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Stephen on Tuesday (Nov 24th) at 12 Noon in St.John’s Parish Church Tralee followed by burial in Old Rath Cemetery. The requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired directly to Tralee Community Nursing Unit.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home Tralee.

Stephen, beloved husband of Ann and wonderful father off Ann-Marie, Richard and Colm.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife, daughter sons, grandchildren Dylan, Aaron and Logan, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Diana and Kirsten, nephew Anthony, nieces Michelle and Angela, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people. Immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

