Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney at 10.30am. Private interment of ashes afterwards.
Ballyduff Injury Free Ahead Of Garveys SHC Round 3
Ballyduff are injury free ahead of their Garveys SHC clash with Causeway.The two sides face off on Saturday evening in the first of a...
Kerry Manager Says Super 8’s Demanding For Players and Supporters Alike
Kerry Senior Football Manager Peter Keane says the Super 8’s are demanding for players and supporters alike.Keane was speaking to Jason O’Connor ahead of...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERSeven-days after their Champions League exit, Dundalk are plunged into Europa League action this evening.Vinny Perth's side are in Slovakia to face Slovan...
Kerry TDs concerned about reports Ryanair to close Faro base
Kerry TDs are concerned to hear of reports that Ryanair is to close its base in Faro.The SNPVAC cabin crew union says the airline...
Irish Rail adds extra train capacity to cater for Kerry GAA fans
Irish Rail has added extra capacity to its train service to cater for Kerry GAA fans next Sunday morning.Kerry take on Tyrone in Croke...
