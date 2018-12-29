Stephen Byrne, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Beenbane, Waterville

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen.

