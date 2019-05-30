Stephanie OSullivan Charity cycle takes place this Sunday 2nd June

Stephanie OSullivan Charity cycle takes place this Sunday 2nd June at 9am from Milltown. 40 or 80km route. €20 entry. BBQ.  Proceeds to Kerry Samaritans and Killorglin mental health association.  All support welcome.

