Start Dates Revealed For 2019 Underage League of Ireland Seasons

By
radiokerrysport
-

Start dates have been revealed for the 2019 Underage League of Ireland seasons:
U17-week ending 3rd March
U13 and U19-week ending 10th March
U15-week ending 17th March.
Groups will be announced early in the New Year.

