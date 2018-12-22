Start dates have been revealed for the 2019 Underage League of Ireland seasons:
U17-week ending 3rd March
U13 and U19-week ending 10th March
U15-week ending 17th March.
Groups will be announced early in the New Year.
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
East Kerry Title For Crokes
Dr.Crokes are East Kerry Senior football champions, beating Kilcummin 3-24 to 1-8 in the Final of the O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club and...
Start Dates Revealed For 2019 Underage League of Ireland Seasons
Start dates have been revealed for the 2019 Underage League of Ireland seasons: U17-week ending 3rd March U13 and U19-week ending 10th March U15-week ending 17th March.Groups...
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...