All Star Enright Brings An End To 10 Year Kerry Career

Shane Enright has today announced his retirement from Inter-County Football.

Shane played for Kerry at Minor and U21 level from 2005 to 2009 before making his senior League debut against Cork in 2011 and in the same year he made his Championship debut against Tipperary.

During his 10 year career he won a number of accoldaes, an All-Ireland title in 2014, an All-Star Award the following season in 2015.

The Tarbert man also claimed eight Munster titles and a pair of National League crowns.

He’s the third Kerry footballer to step aside this week, following Legion pair Brian Kelly and Jonathan Lyne.

In a statement Shane Enright said:

“I have decided that the time is right to retire after 10 years wearing the gear and gold jersey. I’m privileged to have played with some of the best players to ever play for Kerry and to have made friends for life along the way. Its been an amazing journey and one that I will cherish as I move on.”

I want to thank my family first and foremost, without them none of it would have been possible. The people of Tarbert who were behind me all the way, the Kerry supporters who drove us on through the good and bad days. I also want to thank each and every management team I played under from my underage days with Tarbert right up to my days with Kerry. I learned something new from each and every one of you. To the physios, nutritionists, doctors, S&C coaches, there are far too many to name but ye know who ye are. Thank you. Also a massive thanks to my employers Bank of Ireland who were so accommodating throughout my journey.

Finally a special thank you to my fiancée Sarah and her beautiful daughter Kayla. Ye saw firsthand the sacrifices that have to be made to play at intercounty level, thanks for the continued support along the way. Looking forward to the next adventure.