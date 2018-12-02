All Star Award For Kerry Footballer

Kerry’s Sarah Houlihan has made the TG4 Ladies All Star football team again.

It’s her third award, having won All Stars in 2012 and 2013 in the right half forward position.

Houlihan has this time been selected at left corner forward after an outstanding season in both the league and championship, one of her best ever campaigns with the County.





Aislinn Desmond was one of 3 players nominated in the full back position while Siofra O’Shea received the Munster young player of the year award after her exploits with the Kerry U16s.