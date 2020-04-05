Staff at UHK appealing to public to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines

Staff at University Hospital Kerry are appealing to members of the public to follow government guidelines relating to social distancing and hygiene.

UHK says failure to follow these guidelines will put extra pressure on the hospital system, which could seriously impact you, your family, your neighbours or friends.

UHK management says medical, nursing, allied health professionals, support staff and administration staff have been working hard to prepare for and accommodate COVID-19 patients.

Hospital staff are changing roles, working in areas of the hospital they normally wouldn’t, adapting their practice and learning new skills.

However, staff are worried some members of the public may not be adhering to the guidelines and restrictions introduced by the government.

Dr Niamh Feely, Clinical Director at UHK, is appealing to people to ask themselves if their journey is necessary, are they keeping the appropriate distance, following cough etiquette and washing their hands.

However, A&E is still open for emergencies.

HSE management across Kerry has issued a message of thanks to the people for the public’s support of staff during the current crisis.

Management from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South/South West Hospital Group, the Department of Public Health and the National Ambulance Service say the action of the people of Kerry in recent weeks will save lives, and have given services in the county vital time to prepare.

Among measures introduced to tackle the virus are: increasing bed capacity, including ICU, acute, transitional and step-down care; putting in place arrangements to open self-isolation facilities; establishing four testing centres across the region; and supporting community response forums set up by local authorities.