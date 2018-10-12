Staff at IT Tralee, who are members of the Fórsa trade union, will begin industrial action on Monday.

The trade union will commence action in institutes of technology across the country with the aim of securing a comprehensive job evaluation.

Fórsa members will not engage in phone calls, emails or other forms of communications.





The action will be continuous until the issue is resolved.

The industrial action will take the form of non-engagement in any form of communication including making and taking phone calls, video conferencing, or responding to or forwarding emails.

Members will interact with people who present in person.

The trade union represents administrative and library staff (Grades III to VII) as well as analogous grades, mainly in the student services area.

There are also a number of more senior grades up to and including Central Services Managers who are represented by Fórsa.

The action centres around the development of a Job Evaluation Scheme.

A commitment to develop such a scheme was agreed within the Lansdowne Road Agreement in 2015.

There have been on-going discussions regarding such a scheme between Fórsa and the Management side.

However, Fórsa believe the negotiations have not been moving quickly enough and say the scheme proposed by the Management Side is insufficient for their members.

The action will continue until the issue is resolved.