Staff return to work after Tralee building is given all-clear following bomb threat

Staff returned to work at the Centrepoint building in Tralee town centre just before 6 this evening (Wednesday) after the building had to be evacuated, following a bomb threat.

Gardaí say information came through earlier in the afternoon from the Waterford branch of the Samaritans, about the possibility of a device being planted in one of the Southern region’s court offices.

While the Tralee building was not specifically named, Gardaí opted to evacuate it as a safety precaution.

Staff were moved to a nearby car park while the building was searched.

A Garda spokeswoman told Radio Kerry News that nothing was found and staff were free to return to work shortly before 6pm.