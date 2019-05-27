Staff residences at Hotel Europe makes shortlist for Ireland’s favourite building

The staff residences at Hotel Europe, Killarney have made the shortlist for Ireland’s favourite building.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Public Choice vote honours people’s favourite building, place or public space at its annual Irish Architecture Awards.

The Staff Residences at Hotel Europe were designed by Gottstein Architects; the brief was to provide quality staff accommodation for employees, many of whom travel from mainland Europe to stay onsite for the summer season.





The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards will be announced on June 7th at an awards dinner at the Mansion House, Dublin.

Online voting for the Public Choice award closes at midnight this Friday.

https://www.irisharchitectureawards.ie/public-choice-2019#