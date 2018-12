Lixnaw’s Martin Stackpoole will captain Kerry tonight when they welcome Limerick to Tralee in the CO-OP Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.

The All-Ireland Champions will look to return to winning ways having lost at home to Tipperary on Friday.

The game gets underway under the floodlights at Austin Stack Park at 7.30.





We’ll have reports from the game after the news at 8 and 9 o’clock tonight.