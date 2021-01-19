St Vincent de Paul Tralee warning of scam collection

St Vincent de Paul in Tralee is warning people of bogus collectors, claiming to be from the society.

Young boys are calling from house to house claiming to be collecting money for the society; St Vincent de Paul in Tralee says it does not fundraise through door to door collections.

Members of the Tralee society say it’s a scam and are appealing to the public not to donate money to these boys and not to let them into your home.

The Gardaí have been notified and anyone who has already donated to this scam is being urged to contact SVP on 066 712 8021.