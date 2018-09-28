St Vincent de Paul issues urgent appeal for furniture donations

The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry has issued an urgent appeal for second hand furniture.

They’re looking for bed frames, sofas, arm chairs and all types of furniture to replenish stocks at their main store at Friary Lane, Tralee.

However, volunteers at the society stress that the furniture must be in good condition, as having to dispose of unsellable items costs the society money.





Christy Lynch from the Tralee conference, says they’re willing to collect donated items anywhere in the county – and anyone who wants to arrange collection should ring (066) 71 22706.

He says the modern trend of upcycling furniture, is contributing to their low stocks: