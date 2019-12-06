Everyone invited to participate in The Annual 4 mile sponsored St. Stephen’s Day Walk in Tralee. Departing from Kirby’s Brogue Inn at 11.30am. All proceeds to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Phone 087 9833075 for sponsorship cards.
Man who assaulted three people with a spanner in North Kerry receives prison sentence
A man who assaulted three people with a spanner in North Kerry has received a prison sentence.Mitchum Harding of Main Street, Ballylongford pleaded guilty...
Dingle Relief Road to be officially opened this morning
The Dingle Relief Road will be officially opened this morning.It's expected this road, which will run mostly parallel with the Main Street, will revolutionise...
Old Moore’s Almanac predicts Kerry for 2020 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title
A magazine, which makes predictions for the year ahead, says Kerry will win next year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.Old Moore's Almanac has published its...
The Ambulance Heroes in our Sky – December 5th, 2019
Jerry brings you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at the base of Ireland’s first charity air ambulance, the Irish Community Rapid...
Limiting Use of Free Travel Pass – December 5th, 2019
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher claims that free travel for those who are eligible is being eroded and limited by...
Dara Murphy Wrong to Claim TD Expenses says Former FG Politician – December 5th,...
Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy has been criticised for claiming Dáil attendance expenses while working in Brussels. Former Fine Gael Kerry County Councillor Pat...