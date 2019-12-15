St Senans Retain North Kerry Senior Football Title

St Senans have retained their North Kerry Title after a heard earned victory over Brosna.

Conditions weren’t ideal in Ballydonoghue but the standard of football on show was a great advertisement for football in North Kerry.

It was always going to be an up hill battle for Brosna who trailed St Senans 5 points to 1 at half time.

But just as Brosna were getting back into the game early in the second half, St Senans goaled and there was no looking back.

Final Score in Ballylongford

St Senans 2-6

Brosna 0-6

St Senans winning manager is Mark Bourke

Liam Brosnan of Brosna speaks after the defeat