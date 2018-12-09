St Senan’s Make History After Winning North Kerry Football Final

St Senan’s have denied Ballydonoghue the chance to make it a 3 in-a-row title.

They are after winning their first ever North Kerry Football title on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-06.

It was a slow start from both sides but that was to be expected as a strong wind was making scoring difficult.





The Senan’s side had numerous goal chances but it wasn’t until the 23rd minute of play before Sean Weir made it count.

At half-time St Senan’s lead 1-4 to 0-6

It was in the second half when the game really came alive following a period of start/stop play.

With 20 minutes played in the second half, St Senan’s popped 4 goals back-to-back over the bar.

At this point it started to come clear that they were on for the win.

Ballydonoghue tried to make a come back but it seemed they were lacking fluidity in their play. Despite this Eamonn Walsh managed to score a goal.

The game finished St Senan’s 1-12 Ballydonoghue 1-06