St Pio’s Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland on Tuesday November 3rd

By
receptionradiokerry
-

St Pio’s Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland on Tuesday November 3rd at 7.30pm without a congregation.  Everyone is welcome to join through livestream which is available on Church Services. Witness will be given by Fr Mossie Brick and the theme is “November, month of our dead”. Padre Pio’s heart bandage relic will be on the altar to focus our minds.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR