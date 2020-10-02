St. Pio’s Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland on Tuesday at 7.30pm

St. Pio’s Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland on Tuesday (Oct 6th) at 7.30pm without a congregation. Everyone is welcome to join though live stream which is available on Church services. Padre Pio’s heart bandage relic will be on the altar to focus our minds. Witness of Hope will be given by Juliet Culloty from Kilcummin.

