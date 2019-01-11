St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw

By
receptionradiokerry
-

St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 15th. Tom Murphy from Waterville will give the witness. St Pio’s Glove will be available for blessings. Everyone is welcome.

