St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 15th. Tom Murphy from Waterville will give the witness. St Pio’s Glove will be available for blessings. Everyone is welcome.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top garda in Kerry says there are drugs in every town and village in...
The top garda in Kerry says there are drugs in every town and village in the county. The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division,...
Quarter of a million euro allocated for dangerous junction outside Killarney
A quarter of a million euro has been allocated for a dangerous junction outside Killarney. Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given €250,000 from its 2019 programme...
Number of seat belt offences increases by almost 40% in 2018
The number of seat belt offences increased by 37% last year in Kerry.The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says the...
If You Join a Foreign Army, You Should Lose Your Irish Citizenship – January...
Former Irish army commandant and anti-war activist, Edward Horgan, who’s originally from Ballyroe, expressed his views in a letter to The Irish Times. He...
A Monorail for the Ring of Kerry – January 10th, 2019
Kevin C Murphy is an architect in Caherdaniel and he has a suggestion which, he believes, could resolve the traffic congestion on the Ring...