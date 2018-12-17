St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday December 18th. W

St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday December 18th. Witness will be given by Fr. Kevin Mc Namara. St. Pio’s heart bandage willb e available for blessings. Everyone is welcome.

