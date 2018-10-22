St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw Tuesday October 23rd.

St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday October 23rd. The witness will be given by Ian O’Connell of Killarney whose motto is ‘if I can’t stand up, I will stand out’. St Pio’s first class relic will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.
Aoife Thornton and Brendan Griffin to contest Kerry Fine Gael convention tonight
Councillor Aoife Thornton and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin will go before the Kerry Fine Gael convention tonight.They were nominated by Kerry Fine Gael members.The...
New asthma management course developed in partnership with UHK
A new course on asthma management has been developed in partnership with University Hospital Kerry.It's a collaboration between University College Cork's School of Pharmacy...
Additional three-quarters-of-a-million-euro sought in Kerry for Local Improvement Scheme
Kerry County Council is seeking an additional three-quarters-of-a-million-euro to improve private roads leading to homes, farms and public amenities.It has applied for the extra...
Reaction to study which shows traditional ways of getting rid of slugs and snails...
Don Nolan of Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre gives his response to a study which suggests that traditional means of getting rid of slugs...
Patients being sent from Limerick to University Hospital Kerry – October 19th, 2018
An overflow of patients from University Hospital Limerick are being sent to the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry – Cllrs Damian Quigg and...
New Tralee service station to create 60 jobs – October 19th, 2018
Eugene Dalton, Managing Director of Corrib Oil Ltd spoke to Treasa Murphy about the opening of the new Texaco Service Station and Food...