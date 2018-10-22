St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw Tuesday October 23rd.

St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday October 23rd. The witness will be given by Ian O’Connell of Killarney whose motto is ‘if I can’t stand up, I will stand out’. St Pio’s first class relic will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.