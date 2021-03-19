St. Pio’s Devotions at the Parish Church, Castleisland on Tuesday March 23rd

St. Pio’s Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland on Tuesday March 23rd at 7.30pm without a congregation. Everyone is welcome to join through live streaming on church services. Padre Pio’s heart bandage relic will be on the alter to focus our minds. Witness will be given by Catherina Foley & her 12 year old son Jayden.
