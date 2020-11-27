St. Pio Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday December 1st at 7.30pm without a congregation. Everyone is welcome to join through live stream, which is available on church services. Padro Pio’s heart bandage relic will be on the altar to focus our minds. Witness will be given by Rachel O’Brien, Ballyheigue.
