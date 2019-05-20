St Pio Devotions this Tuesday May 21st at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.

St Pio Devotions with Rosary, mass & Benediction will be celebrated at 7.30pm this Tuesday May 21st at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.  Witness will be given by Adrian O’Connor, Cloghane.  St Pio’s 1st class heart bandage will be available for blessings.  Everyone welcome.

