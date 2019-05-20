St Pio Devotions this Tuesday May 21st at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.

St Pio Devotions with Rosary, mass & Benediction will be celebrated at 7.30pm this Tuesday May 21st at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Witness will be given by Adrian O’Connor, Cloghane. St Pio’s 1st class heart bandage will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Protestors to take further action against gas an oil exploration off Kerry coast
Protesters from the Dingle Extinction Rebellion Group have warned that they will be taking further action following the announcement of gas and oil exploration...
Ireland South MEP says housing crisis and vulture funds having alarming mental health consequences
An Ireland South MEP says the mental health consequences of the housing crisis and vulture funds are extremely alarming.Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada...
Almost €26 million spent on social housing purchases in Kerry
Kerry County Council has spent almost €26 million on social housing purchases. According to the Sunday Independent, the local authority has bought 197 units so...
We Can’t Forgive Her – May 17th, 2019
The family of a young girl who died in a Scartaglin road accident say they don’t forgive the accused.14-year-old Caitlin Taylor of Gouldshill, Mallow...
Call from the Dáil – May 17th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing examines the week in politics.
Killarney Candidates’ Election Debate – May 16th, 2019
John Buckley of Sinn Féin, Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin, Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance, Independent Cllr Donal Grady, Independent Cllr Maura...