St. Pio Devotions with Rosary and Mass will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday January 12th

St. Pio Devotions with Rosary & Mass will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland this Tuesday January 12th at 7.30pm without a congregation. Everyone is welcome to join through live stream which is available on church services. Padro Pio’s Healing Glove will be on the altar to focus our minds. Witness will be given by Catriona Foley and her son Jayden from Farranfore.