St Pio Devotions will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw this Tuesday

St Pio Devotions with rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday Nov 20th. Witness by Fr. Mossie Brick. These devotions will be dedicated to devotees who have died since November 2017. The relic which incorporates St Pio’s Heart bandage will be available for blessings after the mass. Everyone is welcome.