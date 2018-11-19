St Pio Devotions will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw this Tuesday

St Pio Devotions with rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday Nov 20th. Witness by Fr. Mossie Brick. These devotions will be dedicated to devotees who have died since November 2017. The relic which incorporates St Pio’s Heart bandage will be available for blessings after the mass. Everyone is welcome.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Tralee Municipal District Sinn Féin Candidates selected
The Sinn Féin Candidates to go forward for next years local elections have been selected in Tralee and Castleisland.Nominations for sitting councillors Pa...
Land Rover 90 raises funds for two local charities
Last night in Killarney, a vintage Land Rover 90, which was restored over last winter by Killarney Valley and Vintage Club, was raffled off.Thousands...
Radio Kerry Mourns The Loss Of Weeshie Fogarty
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague Weeshie Fogarty.Weeshie became the voice of Radio Kerry sport...
In Business – December 15th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to David Randles of Randles Brothers Ltd about the benefits of electric cars. Kate O’Leary talked about the upcoming...
Call for Moratorium on Wind Farm Developments – November 16th, 2018
Concluding Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he spoke to Cllr John Joe Culloty who says that there should be a moratorium on all...