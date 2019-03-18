St Pio Devotions with Rosary, Mass and benediction at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw at 7.30pm this evening.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

St Pio Devotions with Rosary, Mass and benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw at 7.30pm this evening. Witness will be given by Tyrone Football Manager Mickey Harte. St Pio’s first class heart bandage will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR