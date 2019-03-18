St Pio Devotions with Rosary, Mass and benediction at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw at 7.30pm this evening.

St Pio Devotions with Rosary, Mass and benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw at 7.30pm this evening. Witness will be given by Tyrone Football Manager Mickey Harte. St Pio’s first class heart bandage will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.
Kerry man claims gold at Special Olympics
A Kerry man has claimed gold at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.Castleisland's Gary O Sullivan was victorious at the summer leg of the...
Mayor of Kerry visits New York for St Patrick’s Day celebrations
The Mayor of Kerry has joined the New York Kerry Association in the annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade.Mayor Norma Foley used the opportunity to...
Six expressions of interest received for former Sara Lee facility in Killarney
Kerry County Council has received six expressions of interest for the former Sara Lee facility in Killarney.The site had previously housed Pretty Polly, which...
Celtic Steps Irish dance and music show to open in Tralee – March 15th,...
Celtic Steps is to run in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee from May to October – creating 21 jobs in Tralee. David Rae, Co-Producer and...
Listowel man’s account of Tom Doodle – March 15th, 2019
Listowel man Batt O’Keeffe was 10 when his father brought him to see the fictitious election candidate, Tom Doodle.
Call from the Dáil – March 15th, 2019
John Downing of the Irish Independent discussed a number of issues from the week in politics, including Brexit.