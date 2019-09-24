St.Pauls National Basketball League Campaign Launched

Scotts Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney have launched their National League campaign in Scotts Hotel, Killarney.

At a well attended function, the speakers included Scotts Lakers national league committee chairman Aidan Quirke, head coach Shane McCarthy and Scotts Hotel Managing Director Maurice O’Donoghue.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Michael Gleeson, Mayor of Kerry Cllr Niall Kelleher, Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan and Deputy Danny Healy Rae TD also attended the launch and wished Scotts Lakers every success this season.

New American signing Aaron Jackson leads Scotts Lakers this season and is joined by Toby Christensen from Denmark and Spaniard Victor Martínez.

Team captains are Mark Greene and Carlton Cuff and the rest of the squad includes Andrew Fitzgerald, Seamus Brosnan, Brian O’Neill, Cian Clernon, Keith O’Grady, Billy Wiseman, Jamie O’Sullivan, Keelin Houlihan, Jack Corridan and Daniel Carroll.

Head coach is Shane McCarthy assisted by John Brosnan while Mike Pierce is team manager.

Scotts Lakers will play their first home game of the new season in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre this Saturday September 28th against Carlow IT at 7.30.